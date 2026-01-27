Man to be sentenced for motoring-related offences in Bristol

A man has been charged with several motoring-related offences in Bristol.

Bradley Ball, 27, of no fixed abode, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 21 January and pleaded guilty to nine offences.

Ball admitted three charges of breaching a criminal behaviour order, two charges of driving with no insurance, two charges of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, and two counts of dangerous driving of an electric motorcycle.

He was arrested in Greystoke Avenue, Southmead, on Tuesday 20 January and an electric motorcycle was also seized.

Ball has been remanded in custody until sentencing at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 19 February.