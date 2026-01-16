Man told officers ‘I’ve had a drink’ after veering towards oncoming car

A man who veered into the path of an oncoming vehicle while under the influence of alcohol has been banned from driving for 12 months.

Kraig Hough, 40, of Woodville Mount, Leeds, admitted to driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit when he was arrested in Bower Ashton at around 8.45pm on Friday 28 November.

He was charged the following day and was sentenced to a 12-month driving disqualification and a £700 fine at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday January 9.

Two officers in a patrol car were behind a Mazda 6 when they saw it veer over the central white line on Clanage Road before going the wrong way around a keep left sign, narrowly avoiding a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Officers followed the vehicle before bringing it to a stop. Hough was the driver of the vehicle.

Hough blew 62 at the roadside and 47 in custody, with the legal limit being 22mg in 100ml of breath.

When Hough was pulled over, he told officers he was in Bristol for work, doesn’t know the area, and was trying to get to his hotel.

Hough, when he was pulled over, told officers: “Are you going to breathalyse me? I’m going to fail anyway, mate, because I’ve had a drink.”

PC Thomas Lewington, officer in the case, said: “He was very frank in his admission, but that doesn’t detract from the fact he made the deliberate choice to get behind the wheel while he was under the influence of alcohol. “While in this case, luckily, nobody was hurt, but drink or drugs have been the core factor in around a quarter of all fatal collisions in 2025. It was lucky he avoided the oncoming vehicle, as this could have had a much more tragic outcome.”

From December 1 until December 31, 2025, we arrested a total of 262 people on suspicion of drink or drug driving as part of our annual campaign, and 84.6 per cent of those arrested were men, and a total of 79 of those arrested this year were men aged from 35-44.

How to report a suspected drink driver

If you believe someone is currently driving under the influence of drink or drugs, call 999.

To anonymously report a suspected drink or drugs driver, fill in our online form or visit a police station in person. Alternatively, simply use your camera phone to scan the QR code (above), which will take you to a dedicated section of our website

For more information, visiting the report drink driving section of our website here.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded, and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.