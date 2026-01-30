Motorcyclist injured in collision on B3133

We are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a Peugeot van and a Lexmoto motorbike in North Somerset.

Emergency services were called to the B3133 Kenn Road, between Yatton and Clevedon, at about 6.30pm on Thursday 29 January. The collision occurred a short distance away from the Lampley Road junction.

The motorcyclist sustained serious potentially life-changing injuries and remains in hospital.

The van driver remained at the scene and has assisted officers with their enquiries.

We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or has relevant dashcam footage of the incident or shortly before.

If you can help our enquiries please call 101 and quote reference number 5226026759.