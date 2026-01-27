New 2026 dates announced for popular ‘Raise Your Ride’ advanced motorcycle courses

We’re encouraging motorcyclists across the Avon and Somerset force area to sign up for our Raise Your Ride advanced riding courses, with new dates now confirmed for 2026.

Delivered in partnership between Avon and Somerset Police and Somerset Road Safety, the scheme is led by police-trained advanced riders and is designed to build skills, awareness and confidence in a real-world riding environment.

Courses are planned over the coming months in Bristol, Taunton, Wells and Cheddar, with opportunities for small groups to arrange bespoke dates to suit their availability.

Motorcyclists make up just 1-2% of road users but account for nearly a quarter of all fatal and serious injury collisions nationally.

In Avon and Somerset alone, there have been 43 fatal collisions involving powered two-wheel vehicles since 2022 – many of which could have been prevented through safer riding or greater awareness from other road users.

Inspector Matt Boiles, Head of Roads Policing, said: “Motorcyclists and cyclists are some of the most vulnerable users of our roads. Sadly, many of the collisions we attend are preventable – whether due to risky overtakes, excessive speed, intoxication, or drivers simply failing to look properly.” “Raise Your Ride is about giving bikers the tools, techniques and confidence to manage risk better and enjoy riding safely.”

Cllr Richard Wilkins, Lead Member for Transport & Waste Services at Somerset Council said: “The Raise Your Ride initiative, delivered in partnership with Avon & Somerset Police, is designed to help reduce motorcycle casualties across the region by providing expert-led practical riding advice that enhances rider safety awareness and attitude to risk. “Feedback shows that many participants have gone on to engage with advanced training providers to further develop their skills, demonstrating the program’s lasting impact on road safety and rider progression. “This is just one of several interventions we are working on to improve the safety of our roads in Somerset.”

Proven to improve rider confidence and skills

Feedback from riders who attended sessions in 2025 shows just how valuable the training has been:

Around 70 per cent said the course exceeded their expectations, with a further 28 per cent saying it met expectations

Overall satisfaction was predominantly rated as ‘Very satisfied’

The average recommendation score was an impressive 9.6 out of 10

There was also a marked increase in rider confidence. Before training, many described themselves as only ‘fairly confident’ or ‘not so confident’ in skills such as cornering and hazard perception. After the course, the majority reported feeling ‘very confident’ across all areas, with most saying their skills had significantly improved.

Importantly, the training was shown to strongly influence rider behaviour, with the majority of participants saying that it had improved their approach to risk.

One rider said:

“Highly recommended. Excellent opportunity to improve skills for riding on our roads. Highly professional, friendly instructors. I learned so much about observation and anticipation.”

Another added:

“Such a useful learning experience. It was a great day out and I definitely feel more confident than I did before.”

About Raise Your Ride

Raise Your Ride is an initiative run for motorcyclists by motorcyclists, delivered by Avon and Somerset Police in partnership with Somerset Road Safety.

Participants are introduced to the police system of motorcycle riding, including:

Cornering

Reading the road

Planning and hazard avoidance

Overtaking and filtering

Riders receive an observed ride with a serving or former police advanced rider, gaining practical, friendly advice to make their riding safer and more enjoyable.

The one-day group workshops cost £50 per person and are open to riders with a full CAT A or A1 licence and a motorcycle capable of reaching the national speed limit. There are also half-day and full-day 1-to-1 development sessions available for riders who want tailored support.

Participants also receive a 10% discount on an IAM RoadSmart Advanced Rider Course.

Find out more

For details of upcoming course dates and how to apply, visit Raise Your Ride or contact: