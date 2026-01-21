Officer acquitted of causing death by dangerous driving following judge’s ruling

A criminal case against a police constable standing trial at Bristol Crown Court in relation to a fatal collision has been dismissed by the trial judge.

PC Matthew Pike, 40, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, as well as an alternative offence of causing death by careless driving, following an independent investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into the circumstances of a road traffic collision in Newfoundland Circus, Bristol, on 5 November 2021.

The officer had been driving an unmarked police car, equipped with emergency lights and a siren, in pursuit of a vehicle, a VW Tiguan, which failed to stop for police. The VW Tiguan, which was travelling at high speed, crashed into a Honda Jazz near Cabot Circus. Sadly, the driver of the Honda died in hospital as a result of her injuries.

In February 2024, a 21-year-old man, who was the driver of the VW Tiguan, was jailed for eight years and disqualified from driving for 10 years for causing death by dangerous driving.

On Wednesday (21 January), the trial judge dismissed the criminal case against PC Pike, due to evidence provided by an expert witness for the prosecution, who said PC Pike’s driving was in accordance with his police training and authorised professional practice, and was neither dangerous nor careless. As a result, the judge said the evidence in the case was “not sufficient” for a jury to find him guilty of the offences he was charged with.