Officer sentenced following serious injury collision in Emersons Green

A serving police officer has been sentenced after admitting causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving, following a collision in Emersons Green.

PC Dan Parsons, 32, was driving an unmarked police car responding to an emergency when it was in collision with a pedestrian on a roundabout, where the A4174 joins Badminton Road, on Sunday 24 November, 2024.

The officer had been responding to a suspected firearms incident in Longwell Green when he drove through a red light and was in collision with a 19-year-old woman on a pedestrian crossing, leaving her with serious injuries. Officers provided first aid alongside paramedics before the woman was taken to hospital.

Our Serious Collisions Investigation Team carried out a thorough investigation into the incident and following a referral to the Crown Prosecution Service, the officer was charged.

At the sentencing hearing, held at Gloucester Crown Court today (Monday 12 January), PC Parsons was given a four-month disqualification from driving, a fine of £2,800 and an order to pay costs of £1,000.