Officer sentenced following serious injury collision in Emersons Green
A serving police officer has been sentenced after admitting causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving, following a collision in Emersons Green.
PC Dan Parsons, 32, was driving an unmarked police car responding to an emergency when it was in collision with a pedestrian on a roundabout, where the A4174 joins Badminton Road, on Sunday 24 November, 2024.
The officer had been responding to a suspected firearms incident in Longwell Green when he drove through a red light and was in collision with a 19-year-old woman on a pedestrian crossing, leaving her with serious injuries. Officers provided first aid alongside paramedics before the woman was taken to hospital.
Our Serious Collisions Investigation Team carried out a thorough investigation into the incident and following a referral to the Crown Prosecution Service, the officer was charged.
At the sentencing hearing, held at Gloucester Crown Court today (Monday 12 January), PC Parsons was given a four-month disqualification from driving, a fine of £2,800 and an order to pay costs of £1,000.
Det Supt Larisa Hunt, head of the Professional Standards Department, said: “PC Parsons has pleaded guilty to a serious driving offence for which he’s now been sentenced.
“As a result of the collision, a young woman was left with significant injuries from which she is still recovering. Our thoughts remain with her, as well as her family.
“Police officers are always expected to follow national and local guidance, and their training, when responding to emergency incidents.
“Following the incident, a mandatory referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who assessed the incident as suitable for local investigation by our Professional Standards Department.
“Now the criminal case has concluded, we’ll be progressing with the misconduct process.”