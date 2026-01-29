Paulton drug dealer jailed

A drug dealer from Paulton has been jailed for more than five years after more than 4kg of heroin, cocaine, and ketamine were seized last year.

The drugs, along with £20,000 in cash, were seized in October when warrants were executed in Peasedown St John and Paulton at addresses linked to 41-year-old Gary Browne.

More than 2.4kg of class A drugs were recovered after the warrants, with officers finding 877g of heroin and 1.6kg of cocaine. A further 1.6kg of ketamine was also seized along with £20,000 in cash.

Browne was subsequently arrested before being charged with possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs, as well as possession of criminal property.

He pleaded guilty to each offence when he appeared in court before being sentenced.

At Bristol Crown Court on Friday 16 January, Browne, of Paulton, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison.

PC Jed Kingdon said: “The supply of illegal drugs causes significant harm to our communities, with the most vulnerable members of society particularly targeted. “We are committed to identifying those behind their supply and to making sure we bring them before the courts to face justice. “If you suspect drugs are being sold in your community, please let us know so we can take action.”

If you witness suspicious behaviour in your area, you can report it by call 101 or through our website at https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/. If a crime is ongoing, call 999.