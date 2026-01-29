Police officer charged with indecent images offences

A serving police officer has been charged with offences, including making and distributing indecent images of children.

Michael Elmer, 36, a police constable based in Bristol, was arrested in May 2025 by officers within our Internet Child Abuse Team, following information received.

He was charged with the following offences today (Thursday 29 January):

Three counts of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child

One count of distributing an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child

One count of sharing a photograph or film of a person in an intimate state for the purpose of sexual gratification

Elmer appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court this afternoon and has been released on conditional bail. He will appear at Exeter Crown Court on Friday 27 February.

A separate investigation by our Professional Standards Department, looking into breaches of standards of professional behaviour, continues but the criminal proceedings take precedence.