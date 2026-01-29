Police officer charged with indecent images offences
A serving police officer has been charged with offences, including making and distributing indecent images of children.
Michael Elmer, 36, a police constable based in Bristol, was arrested in May 2025 by officers within our Internet Child Abuse Team, following information received.
He was charged with the following offences today (Thursday 29 January):
- Three counts of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child
- One count of distributing an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child
- One count of sharing a photograph or film of a person in an intimate state for the purpose of sexual gratification
Elmer appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court this afternoon and has been released on conditional bail. He will appear at Exeter Crown Court on Friday 27 February.
A separate investigation by our Professional Standards Department, looking into breaches of standards of professional behaviour, continues but the criminal proceedings take precedence.
Deputy Chief Constable Jon Reilly said: “An investigation was immediately launched following information received, resulting in a serving police officer being arrested and suspended from duty in May 2025.
“As we do in any instance where criminal allegations are made, a thorough investigation has been carried out with the evidence passed to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised charges to be brought.
“We know this case will be of significant concern to members of the public, due to the nature and seriousness of the charges.
“It will also cause distress to those working for Avon and Somerset Police and it’s important for me to reiterate that the vast majority of our officers, staff and volunteers are entirely dedicated to serving our communities and work tirelessly to keep people safe.”
If you have any information relevant to our investigation, please contact us. You can call 101 or contact us online at https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact/ and use the reference number 5225124162.