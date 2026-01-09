Policing plan in place ahead of Bristol protest

A protest and a counter-demonstration will take place in Bristol city centre this weekend.

A policing operation has been stood up with the aim of enabling a peaceful protest to be carried out by both groups, while minimising disruption to other members of the public.

There will be a visible presence from officers in the Broadmead area throughout the day tomorrow (Saturday 10 January), with groups expected to gather at the Cenotaph from 10am.

A decision has been taken to put an authority in place under Section 60AA of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, which gives police officers the power to direct a person to remove any item which officers believe is being worn to conceal identity.

Officers will also be able to utilise a Section 35 dispersal order, under the Anti-Social Behaviour section of the Crime and Policing Act 2014, instructing individuals to leave a specified area if they are likely to cause harassment, alarm, and distress, from 8am until 6pm.

Both policing powers are in place across Bristol city centre, shown in the map above.