Policing plan in place ahead of Bristol protest
A protest and a counter-demonstration will take place in Bristol city centre this weekend.
A policing operation has been stood up with the aim of enabling a peaceful protest to be carried out by both groups, while minimising disruption to other members of the public.
There will be a visible presence from officers in the Broadmead area throughout the day tomorrow (Saturday 10 January), with groups expected to gather at the Cenotaph from 10am.
A decision has been taken to put an authority in place under Section 60AA of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, which gives police officers the power to direct a person to remove any item which officers believe is being worn to conceal identity.
Officers will also be able to utilise a Section 35 dispersal order, under the Anti-Social Behaviour section of the Crime and Policing Act 2014, instructing individuals to leave a specified area if they are likely to cause harassment, alarm, and distress, from 8am until 6pm.
Both policing powers are in place across Bristol city centre, shown in the map above.
Neighbourhood Policing Acting Inspector Sean Underwood said: “The policing operation we have in place follows well-rehearsed plans that enable protest to take place lawfully and peacefully, while protecting the interests of the public.
“We will have specialised units deployed and will utilise additional police powers to mitigate against any potential disorder, and we will be in close contact with our partners and stakeholders to ensure any disruption is kept to a minimum.
“The authorities that have been put in place are designed to ensure anyone who wants to protest is free to do so, but we wish to make it clear to all that we will not accept any form of hate, discrimination, or violence. Where anyone breaks the law, officers will take action.”