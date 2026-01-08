Ronnie Lungu appointed Superintendent for Bath and North East Somerset

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Superintendent Ronnie Lungu as the new Local Policing Area Superintendent for BANES.

The appointment follows the introduction of Avon and Somerset Police’s new geographical policing model, which brings Neighbourhood Policing and Response teams together under a single command across three distinct local areas or Basic Command Units (BCUs) – Somerset, Bristol, and North East – increasing leadership visibility and enabling faster, more coordinated local decision-making.

Ronnie is no stranger to the area and has previously served as Chief Inspector for Neighbourhood Policing in Bath and North East Somerset. He now returns to the district as Superintendent and shares his background, priorities and vision for the area in his own words.

A personal introduction from Superintendent Ronnie Lungu

“I’ve spent almost 23 years in policing, beginning my career with Wiltshire Police, where I gained extensive experience working with rural communities. I later moved to Avon and Somerset Police, working in complex urban areas including South Bristol and Bath.

“BANES is a place I know well and care deeply about. When I last served here two years ago, I worked closely with local authorities, businesses, transport partners and community groups to tackle crime, antisocial behaviour and public safety concerns, including leading multi-agency action to disrupt county lines drug supply, dismantling four organised criminal networks and safeguarding vulnerable young people.

“Following that role, I undertook a national strategic secondment, working with the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and collaborating closely with the College of Policing, the Home Office, HMICFRS and other national stakeholders. This gave me a broader perspective on how local policing connects with national priorities, and I’m excited to bring that learning back to BANES.

“One of my key priorities will be reducing retail crime and antisocial behaviour in Bath city centre and surrounding areas. Building on the changes I oversaw as the force’s Business Crime lead – including simpler QR-code crime reporting for retailers and dedicated Business Crime liaison officers in every neighbourhood team – I will continue to drive this work forward locally.

“Tackling violence against women and girls will also be a core priority. This will include continuing proactive initiatives such as Op Vigilant, which uses plain-clothed and uniformed officers in the night-time economy to identify and intervene against predatory behaviour before serious harm occurs.

“I am committed to working closely with partners, including local authorities, specialist services, universities and charities, to prevent harm, improve safety in public spaces and support victims. By combining education, early intervention and enforcement, and by listening to the lived experiences of women and girls, we can make a meaningful and lasting difference.

“I’m proud to work with dedicated officers and staff – every day they work hard with professionalism and commitment to keep our communities safe. Supporting them will be one of my top priorities, so we continue to deliver outstanding policing for everyone.

“I will also be supported by two Neighbourhood Chief Inspectors – one responsible for Response (Patrol) Teams and the other for Neighbourhood Policing. Together, we will ensure strong, focused leadership across the area.

“If you see me out and about, please don’t hesitate to stop and speak to me – I’m keen to hear your views and priorities.”