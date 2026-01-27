Sex offender jailed after committing 13 offences

A registered sex offender has been jailed following serious online child-safeguarding offences and breaches of an order imposed after he committed 13 offences.

Rhys Jones, 27, from Bridgwater, was sentenced to an immediate three years in prison when he was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 16 January.

He pleaded guilty to six counts of breaching the requirements of the Sex Offenders Register (SOR) by failing to notify police of new accounts, usernames, or email addresses on Snapchat, TikTok and Gmail.

Jones also breached the conditions of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order three times (SHPO) by using file sharing website Dropbox and installing Snapchat on mobile phones, and he also pleaded guilty to making four indecent images of children.

Alongside an immediate custodial term, he has been handed a restraining order to not contact his victim, a girl under 16 who he contacted for sexual gratification, which is in place until 2036. The SHPO is now in place indefinitely.

Jones’ latest offending came to light when officers made an unannounced visit to an address he was staying at to check he was complying with the conditions of the SOR and SHPO on Friday 7 November, which were imposed in August 2025 by Taunton Magistrates’ Court.

Jones was then arrested following mobile phone analysis where the offending was discovered. Officers found his devices were used to breach previous orders and were therefore seized.

These measures were imposed to reflect the gravity of his offending and to ensure long‑term safeguarding of the victim and wider public.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Paul said: “Without the positive joint working of the newly formed Offender Manager Investigation Team, the digital team and CID, we would not have been able to achieve this sentence. “This case shows the devastating impact online predators can have on vulnerable individuals. The victim showed exceptional bravery throughout this investigation, and this sentence reflects the seriousness of these offences. Our priority will always be the safety of children and young people, both online and offline. “We want to reassure victims that they will be listened to, believed, and supported. Reporting abuse is incredibly difficult, but nobody must face it alone. If you are worried about your safety, or the safety of a child, please reach out. We have dedicated teams who will act swiftly to protect you, and we were supported in this case by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit.”

Police are urging victims of online abuse, exploitation, or threatening behaviour to seek help immediately. Anyone with concerns can contact: