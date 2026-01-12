Temporary closure of Yeovil Police Enquiry Office ahead of major station refurbishment 

The temporary police enquiry office currently based at Horsey Lane in Yeovil will close to the public from Monday 26 January while it is relocated to a new site on Brympton Way.

The move is expected to take around six weeks while the building is dismantled, relocated and prepared for public use.

During the temporary closure, members of the public can visit enquiry offices at Chard, Wincanton or Bridgwater.

They can also get in touch with their local Neighbourhood Policing team via https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/your-area or by calling 101.

The closure will not affect the number of police officers and PCSOs in the area and they will continue to be out and about in the local community as usual.

The move is necessary to allow a multi-million pound refurbishment of Yeovil Police Station at Horsey Lane to begin next month.

TCi (GB) Ltd has been appointed as the contractor to deliver the work, which will result in a revamped, modern police station for the town, due to be completed in early 2027.

Neighbourhood Inspector Rose Green said: “Relocating our current temporary enquiry office is an important step in allowing the major refurbishment of Yeovil Police Station to begin. “This exciting investment will ultimately provide our officers and staff with a modern working environment, with better facilities for our teams to enable them to provide outstanding policing for the communities we serve. “While the relocation is taking place, we will continue to have a strong presence in the town and residents can still reach us by phone, online or at our nearby enquiry offices.”

Officers moved out of the building on Horsey Lane in 2019 and relocated to Somerset Council’s Brympton Way offices. Since then, a temporary police enquiry office has remained open at Horsey Lane for members of the public to attend and speak to us face-to-face.

An outline business case for investment was approved in 2024 with a final business case approved in August last year, following a procurement process to secure our contractor.

The project is a significant investment in policing in Yeovil, modernising the station to ensure Avon and Somerset Police can deliver a service the town and surrounding areas expect and deserve, for many years to come.

A new vehicle workshop will replace the existing one so that the police vehicle fleet can be maintained locally, reducing the time our vehicles are off the road for servicing and repair. A new external staircase will also be constructed so the station complies with modern fire safety standards.

During the enquiry office relocation, members of the public wishing to contact police can do so in the following ways:

Visit the nearest enquiry offices in Chard, Wincanton or Bridgwater

Contact your local Neighbourhood Policing team via https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/your-area

Report crime online at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk or call 101 for non-emergencies