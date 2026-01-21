Tribute to man who died while enjoying ‘lifelong passion’

The family of a man who died in Bristol while enjoying one of his lifelong passions has thanked those who rushed to his aid.

Alan Hydes, 68, of Caledonian Road, Hotwells, was cycling when he was involved in a collision with a car in North Street, Bedminster, at around 12.30pm on Sunday 11 January.

Despite the best efforts by emergency services and members of the public, he tragically died at the scene.

His family said in a statement: “We would like to express deep thanks to Avon and Somerset police and all other emergency services in Bristol involved in attending this tragic collision on Sunday 11 January.

“We would also like to express our gratitude to those members of the public who came to his aid to give help and comfort on that day.

“We would also like to thank our family liaison officer from Avon and Somerset Police, Martin Higgins, for his invaluable support and guidance at this time.

“We are comforted by the enormous outpouring of grief and condolences, especially from the local cycling community, as cycling was one of Alan’s favourite and lifelong passions.”

Two men arrested in connection with Mr Hydes’ death have been released on conditional bail while investigations continue.

Anybody who was in the area at the time of the collision, or those with doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage, are asked to call us on 101 with reference number 5226009040 or complete our online appeals form.