Two arrests made after prisoners abscond from HMP Leyhill

Two men who absconded from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire on New Year’s Day have been arrested.

Matthew Armstrong, 35, was arrested near Henley-in-Arden train station by our colleagues in Warwickshire Police at just before midday today (Wednesday 7 January) following a sighting reported by a member of the public. He’s now in police custody.

Daniel Washbourne, 40, was arrested at around 1.30am today by our officers in Bristol city centre. Washbourne was initially taken to hospital after officers found him with pre-existing injuries but is also now in police custody.

Armstrong has also been arrested on suspicion of robbery, in connection with an incident in a village near Leyhill, which happened at around 6.45pm on Wednesday 31 December, the night before he absconded from HMP Leyhill.

A man had forced his way into a home and threatened the occupants before stealing a mobile phone and a quantity of cash. Following this incident, we’ve carried out a number of enquiries, including interviews with the victims and house-to-house enquiries, which have led to Armstrong being arrested on suspicion of committing this offence.

In addition to the arrests today, a third man was arrested by Avon and Somerset Police in Bristol on Saturday 3 January. The 39-year-old has since been charged with escaping lawful custody, and he appeared at court on Monday 5 January. He’ll next appear at Bristol Crown Court in February.

We’d like to thank the public for calling in with information and sightings in response to our appeals.