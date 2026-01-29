Two men charged after drugs seized

Two men have appeared in court charged with drug offences after heroin and crack cocaine was seized in Bristol.

Andre Grant, 25, of Redcliffe, and Harvey Jackson, 38, of Stockwood, were charged following their arrest by neighbourhood officers in Southville.

They were both charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin) and appeared before magistrates in Bristol on Tuesday 20 January.

They were released on conditional court bail to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 2 March.