Warning as counterfeit £20 notes enter circulation

We are urging residents and businesses to be vigilant following reports counterfeit £20 notes are in circulation across South Gloucestershire.

Officers have received several reports counterfeit bank notes are being used in the area and are now issuing advice on how to spot them.

The warning comes after we were made aware of an incident whereby counterfeit notes, which are entirely worthless, were used to purchase high-value electronic goods on an online selling forum.

We recommend residents and businesses use online banking to receive payments for goods, especially when using social media selling sites, and to follow the advice below if cash transactions are necessary.

Neighbourhood inspector Stephen Baines said: “We are receiving information that counterfeit £20 notes are in circulation across the South Gloucestershire area, and we are aware of at least one incident where they were used to purchase expensive electronic goods, which were advertised for sale online. “A full and thorough investigation into how these notes have entered circulation is being carried out, and we are issuing advice so people can be confident they’re accepting genuine payments for goods and services they are providing. “These £20 notes are worthless and we are issuing advice to prevent more residents, shopkeepers and other businesses from becoming victims of fraud.”

If cash transactions are necessary, please follow the advice below.

What to look out for:

Please check £20 notes carefully, paying particular attention to:

Keep an eye out for two serial numbers which are appearing on the counterfeit notes: YA09 592802 and DK57 985923.

The transparent window – This will have clearly defined images and edges.

Raised print – Especially check the words 'Bank of England'.

The metallic thread and security features – These should not peel or scratch off

If a note feels unusual, appears blurry, or lacks security features, do not accept it.

What to do if you suspect a counterfeit note is being handed to you: