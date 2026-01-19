Witness appeal after A36 collision

Officers investigating a two-car collision on the A36 near Frome are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The collision happened in Woolverton at about 8.30pm on Thursday 15 January and involved a white BMW and a black Ford.

Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported.

Attending officers arrested a man in his twenties at the scene on suspicion of driving offences. He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

As part of their investigation, officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision – or anyone who has any other relevant information – and who they have yet to speak to.

They also want to speak to anyone who has dashcam of the collision or the moments leading up to it.

If you can help, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226013692.