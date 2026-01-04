Witness appeal after altercation

We’re appealing for witnesses after an altercation in Easton, Bristol in the early hours of this morning (4 January).

Officers were called to Stapleton Road at 1.35am to reports of disorder involving an estimated 20-40 people.

It was reported that pepper spray had been used by one of the people involved but fortunately no member of the public or police officer sustained any serious injuries.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and assault with intent to resist arrest. He remains in police custody.

An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Officers have been reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses while extra patrols are being carried out in the area by neighbourhood officers today.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to an officer – or anyone who has any footage of it – is asked to call 101 using reference number 5226002243.