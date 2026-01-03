Witness appeal after burglary in Wells

Officers investigating a burglary in Wells on Sunday 28 December are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

It happened at some point between 6pm and 8pm in Campkin Road and a a quantity of cash was reported stolen after entry was forced to a home.

Officers have attended and completed initial investigations, including forensics and CCTV reviews, at the scene as they work to establish the people responsible.

They are now appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time or anyone who has any relevant CCTV or doorbell footage to contact us.

If you can help, call 101 using the reference number 5225362990.