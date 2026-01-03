Witness appeal after burglary in Wells
Officers investigating a burglary in Wells on Sunday 28 December are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
It happened at some point between 6pm and 8pm in Campkin Road and a a quantity of cash was reported stolen after entry was forced to a home.
Officers have attended and completed initial investigations, including forensics and CCTV reviews, at the scene as they work to establish the people responsible.
They are now appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time or anyone who has any relevant CCTV or doorbell footage to contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225362990, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.