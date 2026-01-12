Witness appeal after cars damaged

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a number of cars were damaged with a sledgehammer in Bath earlier this month.

On the evening of Saturday 3 January, between 7pm and 11pm, several cars were damaged in the Bear Flat and Twerton areas.

Officers attended and arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of criminal damage. He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A review of CCTV footage and house-to-house enquiries have been completed and officers are now encouraging anyone who has any information or footage of these incidents to get in touch.

Anyone who had their vehicle damaged in the same area on this night – and who has yet to speak to an officer – is also urged to contact us.

If you have any information which could help the investigation, please call 101 using reference number 5226002058.