Witness appeal after collision

We’re appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage after a collision in Taunton on Saturday (24 January).

Emergency services were called at 7.15pm to reports of the three-car collision on the Wickes Roundabout connecting the A38, A358 and Obridge Viaduct.

It involved a white BMW, a red Citreon C1, and a Nissan Qashqai.

Officers attended, but thankfully no serious injuries were reported.

A man aged in his 50s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink. He has since been released under investigation and the investigation continues.

If you witnessed the collision or have any other information or footage which could help our investigation, please call 101 using the reference number 5226021853.