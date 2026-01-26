Witness appeal after man in taxi assaulted by youths

We are appealing for witnesses to an assault in which a man was attacked by a group of youths while he was inside a taxi in Bath.

A man, in his thirties, suffered facial injuries which were not deemed to be serious during the incident which happened at around 11.30pm on Dorchester Street on Saturday 17 January.

The victim did not require hospital treatment but was left distressed by the incident and has therefore been offered access to any support services he may benefit from.

The offenders have been described as a group of young people, a mixture of boys and girls, and we are appealing to anybody who was in the area at the time to come forward.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out, we have spoken to witnesses, reassurance patrols have been carried out, and we are now at the stage of appealing to the public for assistance.

We would like to hear from anybody with information and those with CCTV, doorbell, and dashcam footage, from immediately before or after the incident, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 5226015537.