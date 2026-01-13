Witness appeal after robbery

Detectives investigating a robbery in the Henleaze area of Bristol last month are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

At about 6.20am on Wednesday 17 December a man has threatened a worker at a shop in Wellington Hill West with a knife, demanding they hand over cash and other items.

Fortunately no one was injured, but a quantity of cash and several boxes of cigarettes were stolen.

A CCTV image of the man detectives want to speak to

The man detectives want to speak to (pictured) has been described as white and about 5ft 11ins tall. They were wearing a dark navy coat with a hood, navy jogging bottoms, black clothes, a face covering and dark coloured shoes at the time of the offence while also carrying a blue Ikea bag.

Extensive CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out in the surrounding area to try and identify him and the route he travelled after leaving the shop.

Detectives are now asking for anyone who may have witnessed the man in the area at the time of the incident – or anyone who has any doorbell or dashcam footage – to get in touch.

DC Matthew Donovan, the investigating officer, said: “While we appreciate people are unlikely to be able to help identify the man from this image, we hope it might jog the memory of anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and who might have information that could help our investigation. “This was a terrifying incident and while the shop worker was physically unharmed, I don’t underestimate the psychological impact it has had. “People have the right to live and work in our communities without being threatened with violence and we’ve been carrying out a significant amount of work to try and identify the offender and bring them to justice.”

If you have any information that could help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225353510.