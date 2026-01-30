Witness appeal following altercation between two men

We are appealing for witnesses to an altercation between two men in Keynsham earlier this week.

The incident happened at around 2.45pm in Ashton Way on Sunday (25 January), and we are now appealing for witnesses to the incident or anybody with information which could assist our enquiries to contact us.

Two men, in their late teens, have been arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession with intent to supply, and have since been released on conditional bail.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and properties have been searched, but we are now appealing for additional information as investigations continue.

We would now like to speak to members of the public who were in the area at the time of the incident who may have information which could assist us.

A small, white Citroen vehicle was also reportedly seen in the area at the time of the reported incident.

Neighbourhood inspector Dudley Bond said: “Officers are conducting enquiries as part of an active investigation, and we are appealing for any additional witnesses to come forward. We believe several members of the public were in the area at the time and may hold information that could assist our enquiries. “We appreciate that incidents of this nature can cause concern within the community. However, based on the information currently available, we believe those involved are known to one another, and we do not consider there to be any wider risk to the public. “We are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals previously described, as we believe they may have information that could support and progress the investigation.”

Anybody with information is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5226022403 or complete our online appeals form.