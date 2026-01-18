Witnesses sought after A361 fatality

A fatal collision closed the A361 Main Road in West Lyng this morning, Sunday 18 January.

We’re appealing for witnesses and any dashcam or other footage which could help our investigation.

Initial enquiries suggest that a red Fiat 500 was in collision with a parked car at about 9.30pm on Saturday 17 January.

The collision was discovered soon after 10.30am today, Sunday, when police and ambulance crews were called.

Tragically the sole occupant of the Fiat died at the scene. While formal identification has yet to take place, their next of kin have been traced and will be supported.

The road remains closed following an examination of the scene and pending vehicle recovery, and motorists are urged to seek alternative routes.

If you have any information or footage which could help to establish what happened, do please get in touch.