Witnesses sought after serious collision
We’re appealing for witnesses after a serious collision in Hengrove, Bristol last night (23 January).
The collision, which involved a cyclist and a car being driven on Airport Road, was reported to emergency services at 11.11pm.
The cyclist, a teenager, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains. His family are being kept updated.
No other injuries were reported and the driver of the car remained at the scene of the collision where he was spoken to by officers as part of their initial enquiries.
Airport Road was closed while emergency services responded, but it reopened earlier this morning.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226021255, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.