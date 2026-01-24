Witnesses sought after serious collision

We’re appealing for witnesses after a serious collision in Hengrove, Bristol last night (23 January).

The collision, which involved a cyclist and a car being driven on Airport Road, was reported to emergency services at 11.11pm.

The cyclist, a teenager, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains. His family are being kept updated.

No other injuries were reported and the driver of the car remained at the scene of the collision where he was spoken to by officers as part of their initial enquiries.

Airport Road was closed while emergency services responded, but it reopened earlier this morning.

If you witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage of it, please call 101 using the reference number 5226021255.