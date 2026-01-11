Witnesses sought following fatal collision in Bristol

Officers are investigating a fatal collision in Bedminster earlier today (Sunday 11 January).

We were called just after 12.30pm to North Street, in Bedminster, to a report of a collision between a cyclist and a car.

Sadly, despite efforts from members of the public and emergency personnel, a man died at the scene.

The deceased’s next of kin have been notified and a specialist family liaison officer will offer support to them during this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts remain with them.

The car involved in the collision left the scene prior to police arrival. Enquiries were carried out to locate the vehicle and it was located.

One person, a man in his twenties, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving while unfit.

The road remains closed in both directions while we carry out our investigation. Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.

If you were in the area at the time of the collision, or have doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage, please call us.