Appeal after fatal collision, Downend

We’re seeking witnesses and any dashcam or other footage after a fatal collision on North Street, Downend.

Emergency services were called just before 4.30pm on Monday 9 February to the collision involving a blue Citroen DS3 and a pedestrian.

Tragically the pedestrian, a man in his seventies, died at the scene. While he has not yet been formally identified, his family are aware and are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer. They have asked for privacy in their grief, and have our sympathy.

The road reopened by 12.30am on Tuesday 10 February, following examination and investigation at the scene, and recovery of the vehicle.

Officers spoke with the driver and made no arrests. Enquiries continue.