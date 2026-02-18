Appeal after Kingdom Hall damaged

We’re appealing for witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage after damage to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Minehead.

Between Sunday 15 February and Tuesday 17 February, the letterbox of the Christian place of worship in Mart Road was damaged with paint, and a threatening letter and dog faeces were dropped inside.

Overnight Tuesday 17 to Wednesday 18 February a vehicle was also damaged with symbols associated with the far right.

We’re carrying out uniformed patrols of the area to reassure the community, as well as investigating religiously-aggravated criminal damage.

If you have any relevant dashcam or other footage, especially from the Mart Road or Glenmore Road area, since Sunday, or any information which could help, we’d like to hear from you.