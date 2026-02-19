Appeal after man punches boy, 14
We’re keen to trace a man with a small white dog as part of our investigations after a boy aged 14 was assaulted in Stoke Gifford.
The boy was punched in the face in the car park of the Engineering Academy in New Road at about 8.45am on Thursday 8 January.
The man pictured above was in the car park at the time and left on foot. He is described as being “middle-aged” and white, dressed in black. He wore a black baseball cap, a black snood and black and white trainers.
Our enquiries so far have yet to identify the man, who may be able to help us, and we’d like to hear from him, or anyone with information.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226006268, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.