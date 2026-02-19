Appeal after man punches boy, 14

We’re keen to trace a man with a small white dog as part of our investigations after a boy aged 14 was assaulted in Stoke Gifford.

The boy was punched in the face in the car park of the Engineering Academy in New Road at about 8.45am on Thursday 8 January.

The man pictured above was in the car park at the time and left on foot. He is described as being “middle-aged” and white, dressed in black. He wore a black baseball cap, a black snood and black and white trainers.

Our enquiries so far have yet to identify the man, who may be able to help us, and we’d like to hear from him, or anyone with information.