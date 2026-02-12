Appeal after pedestrian injured in fail to stop collision

We are appealing for witnesses and anybody with information after a pedestrian suffered injuries in a fail to stop collision near Bristol.

A vehicle was involved in a collision with a man who was left with multiple lacerations to his face, bruising and swelling, following the incident in Royal Portbury Dock at around 4.30pm on Saturday 7 February.

The vehicle, which was described as a ‘new shape’ Ford Fiesta in red, came off the Gordano interchange into Royal Portbury Dock and travelled in the general directions of the docks themselves.

No more details surrounding the description of the car or the registration number have been given, and the injured pedestrian has since been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery at home.

Patrols were carried out in the area and port police have been made aware of the suspect vehicle, but there is no CCTV available at this time.

We are appealing to any witnesses, those with information, and anybody with dashcam or CCTV footage at around the time of the incident to come forward.

Call us on 101 quoting reference number 5226035632 or complete our online appeals form.