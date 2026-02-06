Appeal after woman and girl touched

We’re seeking witnesses and information after a woman and a teenage girl separately reported being inappropriately touched over their clothing in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire.

Officers are investigating the incidents as sexual assault and have been following up a number of lines of enquiry since this happened, last month.

At 8.10am on Monday 19 January, in Woodland Terrace a young man touched a woman’s bottom and immediately ran off.

He was described as aged in his mid or late teens and white with medium length black hair, and wispy black facial hair. He was wearing dark-coloured trousers and a black coat which may have an orange marking on the front.

A few minutes later in Hanham Road, someone of a similar description touched a teenage girl in the same way.

Neighbourhood Inspector Barny Mabbett said: “Neither victim suffered any physical harm but we know that what happened has left them shaken. We’re keeping them both updated as our investigation progresses. “We’ve been following up a number of positive lines of enquiry as we work to identify the person responsible. Thankfully there have been no further incidents reported, but we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have any information which could help. “Rest assured we do take incidents like these seriously, and neighbourhood officers have been carrying out extra patrols in the area, both in uniform and in plain clothes.”

If you have any information – or any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage that may be relevant – we’d like to hear from you.