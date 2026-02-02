Appeal following assault near Bridgwater

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify someone we wish to speak to following an assault near Bridgwater.

At around 4pm on Tuesday 11 November, a delivery driver was assaulted by two unknown males in Moorlinch, Bridgwater.

He sustained bruising and slight cuts to his head and torso.

We are keen to speak to the individual pictured who we think can aid our enquiries. He is white, with blonde hair. He is shown wearing a blue jacket and was driving in a white Ford transit van.