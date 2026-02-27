Appeal following indecent exposure incidents in Kingswood

We are appealing for information after three women were approached by a man who exposed himself in the Kingswood area.

At around 6.50pm on Wednesday 25 February, a woman was walking along Courtney Road when a male approached her, gained her attention and then proceeded to make sexual gestures. He was challenged and made off.

Around 20 minutes later, what is believed to be the same male approached another woman on Bright Street and inappropriately touched her before indecently exposed himself and making sexually explicit comments.

The following day (Thursday 26 February) at around 3pm, a male has again exposed himself to a woman in Courtney Road.

He is described as white, in his late teens to early twenties, of slim build, with dark hair. During the first two incidents, the man is described as wearing a hoodie and baggy denim jeans. During the third incident, he was believed to be wearing a black hooded puffer coat and black trousers.

Neighbourhood policing Inspector Barny Mabbett said: “Our investigation is ongoing and we have already carried out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries.

“Our neighbourhood policing officers have been conducting additional, targeted patrols and we urge anyone with any information to speak to our officers or get in touch with us.

“Your safety is our priority. We know incidents of this nature may not always be reported, but I would like to stress that we do want to hear about any incident or area which has left women and girls feeling unsafe.”