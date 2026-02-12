Appeal for information following assault – Bridgwater

Officers are investigating an assault in Bridgwater and are appealing for the public’s help.

At around 10.20pm on Monday 12 January, a group of unknown men pulled up in Wyndham Road, Bridgwater, in a red estate-style vehicle and knocked on the door of an address.

When the occupant answered the door, some of the offenders assaulted the man with a baseball bat.

They then made off in their car towards Bath Road, in Bridgwater.

The victim, a man in his fifties, sustained cuts and bruising following the assault which did not require hospital treatment.

All bar one of the group of men wore black hoodies, with one wearing a white or cream jacket.

Officers have already conducted house-to-house and CCTV enquiries and are now appealing to the public for any information.