Appeal for witnesses following fatal collision near Wells

We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision near Wells yesterday (Wednesday 18 February).

Officers were called to the A371 in Dinder, between Shepton Mallet and Wells, shortly after 3pm following a report of a two-vehicle collision.

An Audi S3 and a VW Golf collided and the Golf left the road and entered a nearby field.

Sadly, the driver of the VW Golf, a man in his thirties, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed and they are being supported by a specialist family liaison officer. Our thoughts and condolences are with them during this incredibly difficult time.

Two occupants from the Audi S3, also in their thirties, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Their families have also been informed and will continue to be updated as the investigation continues.

The road was closed for several hours while enquiries were carried out, but has since reopened.

Officers are now appealing for the public’s help. They are asking for any witnesses, anyone with doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage, or any other helpful information, to come forward.