Appeal for witnesses following fatal collision on motorway slip road

We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision off the M32 motorway earlier today (Tuesday 17 February).

Officers were called just after 9am to the junction one slip road (A4174 Ring Road) off the M32 inbound carriageway following a report of a collision involving a cyclist and a vehicle.

Emergency services responded and, despite their efforts, a man in his eighties sadly died. His next of kin has been informed and we are offering them support through a specialist family liaison officer. Our thoughts are with them during this incredibly difficult time.

The driver of the vehicle has been supporting us in our enquiries.

The road remains closed while investigative enquiries are being carried out. Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.

If you were in the area and witnessed the collision, or have any more information, please call us on 101 and quote reference 5226045155 to the call handler.