Appeal to identify man in ongoing assault investigation

Officers have released images of a man they want to speak to as part of an investigation into an incident of assault in Bristol city centre.

At about 3.35-3.40am on Sunday 5 October, the victim, a man in his 50s, has been punched in the face in All Saints Lane by a man who then left the scene.

The victim sustained facial injuries that required hospital treatment.

The unknown man, was described as white, slim with short hair and facial hair. He was wearing a red and black jacket; black trainers; and a backpack at the time of the incident.

Officers have been working to identify the person responsible and are now releasing photos of a man they want to speak to.

If you know who he is or you have any information you think could help our investigation, please call using the reference number 5225279032.