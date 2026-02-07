Arrest made after single-vehicle collision – Watchet

We’re appealing for witnesses following a single-vehicle collision which occurred in Watchet yesterday (Friday 7 February).

The collision, involving a blue Ford C-Max, occurred at about 6.10pm in Brendon Road.

A passenger within the vehicle sustained serious injuries and he remains in hospital. The family of the man are aware.

The driver of the vehicle was not at the scene when emergency services arrived.

Enquiries were carried out and led to a man, in his 20s, being arrested a few hours later. The man was arrested on suspicion of several driving-related offences, including causing serious injury by dangerous driving, as well as driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

We’re keen to speak to anyone who saw the Ford C-Max prior to the incident or who witnessed the collision take place, including people with CCTV or dashcam footage.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference 5226034865 or contact us via our website.