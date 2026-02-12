Avon and Somerset Police share Domestic Abuse Pledge with Her Majesty The Queen 

Her Majesty The Queen visited Avon and Somerset Police Headquarters in Portishead today, 12 February, to see the pioneering work being done by the force to tackle domestic abuse and sexual violence.

The Queen was received by Chief Constable Sarah Crew and Superintendent Sharon Baker, who shared her personal experience of domestic abuse in the ITV documentary: ‘Her Majesty The Queen – Behind Closed Doors’.

The Queen was given a tour of the control room and spoke to emergency call handlers about how they deal with calls relating to domestic abuse.

Her Majesty then met with members of Avon and Somerset Police’s Domestic Abuse Survivors Group, the first of its kind to be launched in a UK police service. The Queen also spoke with officers, police staff and academics leading Bluestone and Project Bright Light, which are transforming the way sexual violence and domestic abuse are investigated.

Chief Constable Sarah Crew said: “I was grateful for the opportunity to show Her Majesty The Queen how we have been working to improve our response to rape and sexual violence through Bluestone, and how we are building on that learning in our approach to domestic abuse with Project Bright Light.

“In Avon and Somerset, we are steadily developing as a police service that strives to put victims at the heart of what we do, while ensuring our officers and staff are better equipped to manage the complexity of these cases with professionalism and care.

“Other forces have shown interest in the work happening here, not because we believe we have all the answers, but because we are learning, adapting, and beginning to make a positive difference for the people we serve.

“I want to thank Her Majesty for taking the time to visit us and for using her platform to highlight the positive work that goes into protecting victims and survivors of abuse and sexual violence.”

Superintendent Baker, who established Avon and Somerset Police’s domestic abuse survivors’ group in 2021 said: “It’s an honour to receive Her Majesty The Queen in Avon and Somerset Police – a steadfast advocate for victims and survivors of domestic abuse for many years.

“Our Domestic Abuse Pledge sets out how survivors who work in Avon and Somerset Police will be listened to, believed, have control and be supported. This has been positively received by our own staff and other forces are adopting a similar approach to support their own survivors.

“We are creating an organisational culture where domestic abuse is visible, where we all recognise the signs of abuse, and understand how to support colleagues, friends and family who are victims and survivors. Her Majesty understands how vital this work is and having her support means the world.”

Before departing, Her Majesty was presented with a framed copy of Avon and Somerset Police’s Pledge to support employees who experience domestic abuse and a book capturing the voices of those victims and survivors.

Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody said: “Her Majesty’s visit provided an important opportunity to highlight Avon and Somerset Police’s pioneering work transforming the policing response to domestic abuse – including for survivors of police perpetrated abuse.

“The work is focused on improving every aspect of policing in relation to this work, and the Queen’s engagement helps recognise and bring attention to the importance of what is being done here. The Queen’s commitment to this issue is well known and her support is important in recognising ongoing efforts to deliver better outcomes for survivors.”