Bath drug dealer jailed

A 32-year-old man who sold heroin and crack cocaine in Bath has been jailed for more than five years.

Louie Mulholland, of no fixed address, admitted multiple counts of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs as well as possession of criminal property.

He was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison when he appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 11 February.

Mulholland was arrested in December by officers during proactive patrols in Bath city centre where they witnessed him dealing drugs.

He was found in possession of crack cocaine, heroin, amphetamine, cannabis, and more than £4,000 in cash.

He pleaded guilty to each offence in January before being sentenced earlier this month.