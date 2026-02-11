Body found in search for missing man

A body has been recovered from water during searches for a missing man in Bristol.

Officers found the body in the River Frome at around 9am on Wednesday 11 February, as part of an investigation into the whereabouts of Mohamed Yacub, who was 39 when he was reported missing on the evening of Sunday January 18.

While formal identification is yet to take place, we have informed Mohamed’s next of kin who are being supported by officers.

Our thoughts are with them, and we request people respect their privacy at this difficult time.

We are carrying out further enquiries on behalf of the coroner’s office.