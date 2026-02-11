Bristol man to be sentenced for 14 shop thefts next month

A man has pleaded guilty to stealing more than £40,000-worth of items from numerous retailers across the Bristol area in just under two months.

Joshua Milkins, 35, of Meriet Avenue, Hartcliffe, admitted 14 charges of shop theft at a hearing earlier this month and will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday March 10.

Milkins targeted sport shops, leisure retailers and chemists in Emerson’s Green, Longwell Green, Worle, Imperial Park and Avonmeads between 2 December 2025 and 25 January 2026 and stole goods with a total value of £40,463.

He pleaded guilty to all offences at his first hearing at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday 2 February.

PS Al-nashir Bandali said: “Shoplifting can cause immeasurable harm to both businesses and the wider community. Not only is there an economic impact due to the loss of goods, but theft and related anti-social behaviour can cause harassment, alarm and distress to shop owners and staff.

“We will continue to conduct high-visibility patrols in areas where issues are known, but we urge the public and businesses to continue reporting such incidents, so we can investigate fully and target necessary resources accordingly.”