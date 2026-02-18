Can you help us identify this man?

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man in connection with an ongoing stalking investigation.

The man pictured is white, of medium build, with white/grey short hair and wearing dark jeans, grey jumpers and a black puffed jacket.

We believe he may have information following an incident in Wincanton on Monday 10 November last year.

Officers are investigating an incident in which an unknown man was seen taking photos outside an address in Wincanton. A tracker was later discovered under the victim’s car.

If you recognise the man pictured, or have any other information which could aid our enquiries, please call us on 101 and quote reference 5225314884.