CCTV appeal after hate incident at Bristol mosque

We are appealing to the public to help us identify the man in this image as part of our enquiries into a reported hate crime in Bristol.

An incident at a mosque in Cheltenham Road, Montpelier, was reported to us at around 2.15pm on Friday 20 February.

The incident, which is being treated as a hate crime as bacon was placed on a glass door at the mosque, happened during prayer and coincided with the first week of Ramadan.

CCTV enquiries and statements have been taken, increased patrols have been carried out to provide a visible reassurance, and we are in contact with the victims and other mosques while enquiries continue.

We are issuing an image of a man we would like to speak to because he may hold information which could assist our investigation. The man in the image has been described as a male, with a bald head who was wearing a high-visibility trousers and a dark jacket. No more details over his description have yet been established.

Neighbourhoods’ Chief Inspector Serena Serjeant said: “This was a deliberate act which has caused significant concern to the community during a period of heightened religious observance, and we will not tolerate hate in our communities. “We promptly attended the scene upon receiving the report and we are continuing to engage with mosque leaders throughout Ramadan following this appalling incident, and we will continue to offer our support and assurance. “We are treating this as a religiously aggravated public order offence, and we would urge anybody with information on the incident or the identity of the individual concerned to contact us.”

Call 101 quoting reference 5226049136 or complete our online appeals form.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded, and you will not go to court nor must speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.