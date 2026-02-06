CCTV appeal after laptop purchased with counterfeit cash

We are appealing to the public to help us identify the man in this image in relation to enquiries into an incident where counterfeit money was used to purchase an electrical device.

Several counterfeit £20 notes were used to buy a laptop from a property in Downend, South Gloucestershire, at around 5pm on Wednesday 21 January.

The item was advertised for sale on an online social media marketplace, and we have received similar reports where counterfeit notes have been used in other areas across Avon and Somerset.

We are following lines of enquiry in relation to this incident, have carried out CCTV enquiries and intelligence checks, but we are now appealing to the public to come forward with information on the identity of the man, pictured, who we believe may have information which could assist our enquiries.

The man in the picture is described as Black, around 5ft 10ins tall, who was wearing a gilet and a sweatshirt with the hood up.

Members of the public are being warned to be vigilant as counterfeit £20 notes have entered circulation in the Bristol and South Gloucestershire area.

Neighbourhoods’ inspector Barny Mabbett said: “We are appealing to the public for assistance following a series of fraudulent offences which have been committed in South Gloucestershire and Bristol over the past month. “Officers are investigating multiple incidents where the victims have advertised an electrical item for sale online, with the offenders later attending their home addresses and paying for the item with counterfeit currency. “A full and thorough investigation into how these notes have entered circulation is being carried out, and we are issuing advice so people can be confident they’re accepting genuine payments for goods and services they are providing.”

Anybody with information on the identity of the man in the image is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5226027249 or complete our online appeals form.

If cash transactions are necessary, please follow the advice below.

What to look out for:

Please check £20 notes carefully, paying particular attention to:

Keep an eye out for three serial numbers which are appearing on the counterfeit notes: YA09 592802, DK57 985923 and DK92 639731.

The hologram image – This should change between "Twenty" and "Pounds" when tilted.

– This should change between “Twenty” and “Pounds” when tilted. The transparent window – This will have clearly defined images and edges.

– This will have clearly defined images and edges. Raised print – Especially check the words ‘Bank of England’.

– Especially check the words ‘Bank of England’. If a note feels unusual, appears blurry, or lacks security features, do not accept it.

What to do if you suspect a counterfeit note is being handed to you: