CCTV appeal connected to attempted robbery in Bath

We are appealing to the public to help us identify the man in this CCTV image in relation to enquiries into an attempted robbery in Bath earlier this month.

A man, in his mid-forties, was wheeling his bike away from Bath Railway Station when he was approached by an unknown male in Dorchester Street at around 7.30pm on Wednesday 14 January.

The unknown offender grabbed the victim by the arm and tried to kick him during the incident, in which a knife was also produced. The victim managed to defend himself, causing the offender to fall to the ground, and recovered the bicycle before he left the scene.

The victim was not physically harmed but has understandably been left distressed by the incident. High-visibility patrols were carried out after the incident, CCTV enquiries have been conducted, and statements have been taken while investigations continue.

We are now at the stage where we are appealing to the public to help us identify the man in the image who we believe may have information which could assist our enquiries. He is described as a Black man, around 6ft 1in-3ins tall, of slim build, who was dressed in black, wearing a face mask and a black hat.