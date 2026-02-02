CCTV appeal connected to attempted robbery in Bath
We are appealing to the public to help us identify the man in this CCTV image in relation to enquiries into an attempted robbery in Bath earlier this month.
A man, in his mid-forties, was wheeling his bike away from Bath Railway Station when he was approached by an unknown male in Dorchester Street at around 7.30pm on Wednesday 14 January.
The unknown offender grabbed the victim by the arm and tried to kick him during the incident, in which a knife was also produced. The victim managed to defend himself, causing the offender to fall to the ground, and recovered the bicycle before he left the scene.
The victim was not physically harmed but has understandably been left distressed by the incident. High-visibility patrols were carried out after the incident, CCTV enquiries have been conducted, and statements have been taken while investigations continue.
We are now at the stage where we are appealing to the public to help us identify the man in the image who we believe may have information which could assist our enquiries. He is described as a Black man, around 6ft 1in-3ins tall, of slim build, who was dressed in black, wearing a face mask and a black hat.
PC Bethanie-Rose Ambrose, officer in the case, said: “Officers recognise that incidents involving violence and weapons in public places can cause concern in the community, and we want to assure residents the matter is being taken seriously and is being actively investigated.
“Additional patrols have been conducted in and around the area to maintain visibility, and officers are working to identify the suspect and are pursuing all reasonable lines of enquiry.
“Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and to report any information that may assist the investigation. The safety of the community remains a priority, and appropriate safeguarding and preventative measures will continue to be considered.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226012538, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.