CCTV appeal connected to restaurant incident

We’re appealing to members of the public to help as identify the man in this image in relation to an incident of criminal damage in Taunton.

A window of a restaurant and takeaway in Staplegrove Road was damaged in an incident at around 6.45pm on Friday 30 January.

There were several people in the restaurant at the time of the incident, and we have lines of enquiry to follow, have spoken to witnesses and CCTV enquiries have been carried out.

We are now appealing to the public to help us identify the man in this CCTV image who we believe may have information which could assist our enquiries.

The man in the image is described as a white man, with a bald head, who is wearing a black top. No more details over his description have been established.

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call us on 101 quoting reference 5226027799 or complete our online appeals form.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded, and you will not go to court nor must speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.