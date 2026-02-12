CCTV appeal following assault in Bath city centre
Officers investigating an assault in Bath city centre are appealing for the public’s help.
We would like to speak to the man pictured as we believe he may have information which could aid our enquiries into the incident which happened on Thursday 18 December last year.
The man pictured is described as Black, wearing all black clothing, with black braided hair.
At around 3.10am, an unknown man punched the victim, a man in his forties, in Pultney Weir, in Grand Parade.
The victim attended hospital for a fractured jaw.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225354551, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.