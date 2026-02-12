CCTV appeal following assault in Bath city centre

Officers investigating an assault in Bath city centre are appealing for the public’s help.

We would like to speak to the man pictured as we believe he may have information which could aid our enquiries into the incident which happened on Thursday 18 December last year.

The man pictured is described as Black, wearing all black clothing, with black braided hair.

At around 3.10am, an unknown man punched the victim, a man in his forties, in Pultney Weir, in Grand Parade.

The victim attended hospital for a fractured jaw.