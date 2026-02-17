CCTV Appeal following assault outside Bristol nightclub

We’d like to speak to the man pictured in connection with a serious assault that took place outside Circuit nightclub on Canon’s Road, Bristol in the early hours of Sunday 18 January.

Officers believe the man, who is described as black, around 6ft 2in tall, with short black hair and a goatee, wearing a black and green camouflage style jacket, grey trousers and silver trainers, may be able to aid their enquiries after a man in his late teens was punched to the face and suffered a broken jaw.

The victim required hospital treatment following the incident, which happened at around 1am.

If you recognise the man pictured, please contact 101 and quote reference 5226026658.